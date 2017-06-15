GoPro Hero6 Release Date News: Exec Hints Next Action Camera Will be Great; Arrives This Year

Recently, GoPro CEO Nick Woodman reportedly hinted that the upcoming GoPro Hero6 will be something to watch out for.

REUTERS/Mike SegarGoPro Inc's founder and CEO Nick Woodman (C) celebrates GoPro Inc's IPO with family and staff at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City, June 26, 2014.

According to Mashable, Woodman was in attendance at the press event of Mountain Games where he discussed several matters about the camera industry and teased that the anticipated GoPro Hero6 will be incredible.

When asked about their next flagship action camera, Woodman reportedly did not mince words and told the press that the Hero6 will "be b*******." The GoPro executive did not give much specific details about the unreleased product but he got fans excited as he said, "You all are gonna flip. You're gonna love it."

Meanwhile, the only aspect Woodman sufficiently discussed about the Hero6 is that it will produce better color than its predecessor action cameras.

Woodman teased, "We're doing a better and better job of getting you better and better color in the camera itself so that's something we improve on all the time. Hero6 definitely makes some significant advancements in that area. So look forward to that."

The excitement surrounding the Hero6 is understandable, especially since GoPro has had some rough times due to the issue of crashing GoPro Karma camera drones late last year. The number of reports concerning the falling drones were enough for GoPro to recall the products and stop sales for about three months. The selling of GoPro Karma camera drones has since resumed starting February.

While details on the specifications and features of the Hero6 remain scarce, speculations have it that it might include some of the most advanced technologies for cameras. The upcoming action camera is expected to sport a multi-lens shooter that will allow it to capture 360-degree videos.

The support for 4K resolution videos running at 60 frames per second has also become a typical feature on premium mobiles devices recently, so there is a great chance that the Hero6 will have that as well.

On the other hand, Woodman has also reportedly confirmed that Hero6 is just one of the new GoPro cameras to be released this year, according to The Tech Bulletin.