'Gosnell' Authors Blast New York Times Best-Seller List for Ignoring Book Exposing Abortion Horrors

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

(Photo: Courtesy of Regnery Publishing) Gosnell: The Untold Story of America's Most Prolific Serial Killer, by Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer.

The authors of a new book exposing the horrors of the abortion industry are denouncing The New York Times for leaving their book off its best-seller list despite high sales.

Gosnell: The Untold Story of America's Most Prolific Serial Killer by Ann McEhlinney and Phelim McAleer reached No. 3 on Amazon's bestseller list and the top spot on Amazon's "Hot New Releases" list after its debut on Jan. 24. It sold out on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books A Million in a matter of days. According to Regnery Publishing, the book was the fourth top-selling hardcover non-fiction title in the country.

Yet it's nowhere to be seen on The New York Times best-selling hardcover list.

"This is a numerical fact. We were the fourth largest hardcover non-fiction book last week. I have seen the figures," said co-author McAleer in a Friday interview with The Christian Post. He said he verified the numbers with his publisher.

"This is a fake list from a fake newspaper who has not learned their news about their fake influence on this earth," he commented.

The book did not make it into the top 15 when the Times announced its list Wednesday, a reality that would require an impossible algorithm, McAleer said.

"This whole thing is doubly ironic. And that is because a portion of the book looks at The New York Times' bias in covering the original story and how they refused to cover it, how they tried to cover it up. And now they are trying to cover up the book that is exposing them covering up the story," he continued.

"We have to work ten times harder than the liberal favorites at The New York Times, and so we need people to go buy the book and get the numbers up and embarrass them. And force them to put this book on the list ... and that the cover-up stops now."

(Photo: Screen Grab/GosnellMovie/Indiegogo) Magdalena Segieda, Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney share their plans to film a made-for-TV movie about abortionist Kermit Gosnell and the Women's Medical Society late-term abortion clinic in West Philadelphia, Pa., if they raise the .1 million needed for the project.

Gosnell exposes the horrifying stories of late-term abortionist Kermit Gosnell and his West Philadelphia abortion clinic. Some abortion accounts were so brutal that they could not be shown in the movie version of the book. It is estimated that he murdered thousands of unborn babies over the course of several decades by inducing them to be born alive and stabbing their necks with scissors, among other violent methods.

"Illegal or legal, this is a bloody, disgusting, process. It is a barbarous process," McAleer said in a previous interview with CP. "Planned Parenthood has done a great job of hiding the truth about abortion."

The Washington Examiner noted Thursday that The New York Times does not discuss how it decides to rank books and that some books with conservative themes "have initially been left off its influential lists only to show up in following weeks."