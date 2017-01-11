Gospel Singer Marvin Sapp Purchases Catholic Church in Need of Repairs

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Marvin Sapp, a pastor and popular gospel singer/songwriter, finalized the purchase of a historic 160-year-old church in Muskegon, Michigan this week, according to the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids.

(Photo: Lighthouse Full Life Center Church/Marvin Sapp)Bishop Marvin Sapp of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church

Sapp, 50, purchased the former St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church. He let Twitter followers know about his plans on New Year's Day: "BigAnnouncement LighthouseFLC is come to Muskegon MI at 3pm in 2017. No better place to be than at Lighthouse GR."

The singer and bishop of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church in Grand Rapids has not yet provided a date as to when services will begin at the new location.

The church is not in the best of shape. According to the Rev. Matt Barnum of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception and Our Lady of Grace, studies conducted by Rockford Construction and GMB Architecture and Engineering found that the church required "extensive repair" before it could be reopened, as reported by MLive. According to spokesperson for the Diocese of Grand Rapids Annalise Laumeyer, St. Jean Baptiste has not undergone renovations since its closure in April 2015, FoxNews reported.

Laumeyer said that proceeds from the sale of the church will support the parishes of St. Mary and Our Lady of Grace.

St. Jean Baptiste comes with a rectory. Plans for that building, however, have not yet been disclosed. It is speculated that the gospel artist will turn the church into a second Lighthouse Full Life Center Church.

Founded in 2003 with about 24 individuals, Lighthouse Full Life Center Church has grown to over several hundred members, according to its website.

Sapp is the founder of G.R.E.A.T., Grand Rapids Ellington Academy of Arts and Technology, an institution with the purpose of integrating the study of arts and technology.

The artist, who has produced 10 albums to date, and has been nominated for 10 Grammy awards, has written six inspirational books. He made history as the all-time highest charting gospel artist in Billboard history with his 2010 album debut of Here I Am.

Sapp's Twitter announcement was his last. He wrote that he would take a three-week "power down" from social media.

The Christian Post reached out to Lighthouse Full Life Center Church for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.