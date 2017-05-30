'Gossip Girl' Revival News: Ed Westwick Won't Join Potential Reboot; Warner Bros. Developing 'Gossip Girl' Movie?

Although "Gossip Girl" has been off the air for five years, it's never too early to talk about a revival. Many fans would obviously want to see their favorite Upper East Siders return on TV, but it looks like one actor is not up for a reunion anytime soon.

Facebook/GossipGirlPromotional image for the 2007 series "Gossip Girl"

Ed Westwick, who played young playboy Chuck Bass, recently said it's too early for a reboot of The CW's hit drama.

"It feels like we only just finished! And I haven't done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortably revisit it," he stated in an interview. "And I did so much with that character – it's played out, man. It's done."

When asked whether he would change his mind if Netflix raised their offer, Westwick said with a grin: "I'll do it then. Hundred per cent... Course you will!"

Netflix is known for shelling out big bucks for reboots. TV Guide reports that Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham each got $750,000 per episode for the reboot of their famed show, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

While a "Gossip Girl" revival may be a bit far-off, a film version of the series is reportedly under development. Citing an "industry source," Radar Online revealed that Warner Bros. is now planning a "Gossip Girl" movie reboot. It is believed the production company wants to "capitalize" on the show after they had great success with the "Sex and the City" franchise.

A tentative release date has yet to be announced, but most cast members are interested to become part of the upcoming project.

"Leighton Meester is apparently on board, and Sebastian Stan has said that he, Chace Crawford and Jessica Szohr are all hoping it'll happen," the source stated, adding Blake Lively is likely to join the revival as well since she has already established an identity far from the show.