'Gotham' Season 4 News: 'Prison Break' Actress and 'About a Boy' Alum Join Cast

(Photo: Facebook/Gotham "Gotham" season 4 airs this Sept. 21, a week ahead of the earlier announced Sept. 28.

Two new faces will be introduced on "Gotham" season 4.

Marina Benedict, who most recently portrayed an assassin on the Fox revival of "Prison Break," is heading to Gotham City. TVLine reports that Benedict has landed a recurring role as Cherry, the owner of a fight club located in Gotham's most dangerous neighborhood called The Narrows.

Cherry's fight club is a representation of the seat of power right in the middle of the city's lawless part. While Ed Nygma (Cory Michael Smith), Solomon Grundy (Drew Powell) and other characters make it into the fight club, Chery will become their ally and sometimes a strong enemy.

Also joining this season is Benjamin Stockham, who takes on the role of an important person in Bruce's (David Mazouz) life. Stockham has been tapped to guest star as Alex Winthrop, who will become a good friend of Bruce during his search for a mysterious item. Although Bruce certainly needs a pal to help him, TV Guide points out that Alex's intentions may not be as clear as they seem.

Earlier this month, lead actor Ben McKenzie teased that fans can expect a lot of chaos this coming season. With criminals running the show and the entire Gotham in a state of emergency, McKenzie said things will only get worse for everyone when the series returns.

"There's an awful lot going on," the actor explained. "Season 4 opens up a few months later and into this void of villainy Penguin has asserted himself. He's licensing crimes. He's basically usurped the law completely and controls what crime is permitted in Gotham."

As for his character Jim, McKenzie said he will turn to new friends for help. "Against that tide, Jim is left alone. No one is on his side including Harvey. That will lead him to find new allies and that includes Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone."

The fourth season of "Gotham" premieres Thursday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.