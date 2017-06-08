'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Bruce to Continue Battling With Ra's al Ghul's Influence

Ra's al Ghul's (Alexander Siddig) shadow will continue to haunt Bruce (David Mazouz) in the next season of "Gotham."

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOXBruce's road to becoming Batman is set in the next season of "Gotham."

According to TV Guide, the stage is set for young master Wayne to become the Dark Knight. The events that took place in last season's finale somehow foreshadowed the transformation, as Bruce saved a couple from being slaughtered in front of their child. Bruce had a painful flashback about the night his own parents died. He could not let another child lose her mom and dad, leaving her an orphan and all alone in the world.

The episode's last scene showed Bruce in all black, looking at the Gotham skyline.

Bruce's road to becoming Batman is expected to be heavily influenced by al Ghul. The mysterious man made him realize his destiny, that he was the fighter in the shadows.

Al Ghul's brainwashing will have a huge effect on Bruce later on the series, and it seems Alfred (Sean Pertwee) no longer has the biggest influence on his young ward. Bruce is his own man now but is still very vulnerable.

At the London Heroes & Villains Fan Fest, Mazouz talked about a pivotal moment for his character in season 3 and hinted Bruce is ready to finally become his superhero alter ego.

"Something major happens in the very last scene of Season 3 for Bruce. He makes a decision, that decision will influence what he does. I don't know what's happening in Season 4 yet, I haven't had a script or talked to the writers about what's going to happen, but where I see it going is somewhere I've wanted to see it going for a very long time. You'll see what I mean. Bruce is going to be very busy taking on this new role that he assumes at the end of Season 3 and I think it'll be really cool," Mazouz said.

"Gotham" season 4 will air this fall on Fox.