'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Jerome to Take a Back Seat From Criminal Activities

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Jerome will lie low in the next season of "Gotham."

Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) may be taking a break from his lawless ways in the upcoming season of "Gotham."

TVOvermind posits that the villain dubbed as the show's Joker will keep a low profile in the new installment. After getting resurrected and undergoing a creepy transformation, Jerome is more than ready to take a back seat in the city underworld. For one, he has no loyal followers to support his activities. Jerome's sociopathic personality forbids him to form bonds with other villains. Soon other stronger crime lords are able to topple him from his spot as one of Gotham's top felons.

Meanwhile, Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) is expected to flex his muscles and take his original spot as king of the city rogues. It has been teased that the premiere episode will be about his eventual return to power after the Court of Owls releases its hold on the city. Penguin's task of rebuilding what is left of the underworld is going to be a monumental one. Perhaps his former right-hand man will help him. Unfortunately, Butch (Drew Powell) will no longer be the same loyal follower in season 4. After getting shot in the head by Barbara (Erin Richards), he is set to be resurrected as Cyrus Gold.

Powell spoke to ComicBook about the transformation, stating that he still has no idea what will happen to his character. He also shared his surprise after many fans reached out to him about the Cyrus Gold reveal.

"That was a cool reveal, and I was surprised by how many people knew who Cyrus Gold was. I mean, I knew, but it's kind of been my business for the last three years. I was amazed on social media that people were freaking out right away. I would get the texts, about three-quarters of the way through the show, that 'Oh no, you're dead,' and then like ten minutes after that, 'wait, what?' I got a lot of those over the course of the finale night," Powell said.

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.