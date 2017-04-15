'Gran Turismo Sport' News: Porsche Automobiles to Arrive on Sony Game; Devs Invite Closed Beta Testers

Sony recently confirmed that upcoming game "Gran Turismo Sport" will feature Porsche vehicles. Meanwhile, the developers of the game have invited testers to join the closed beta.

Porsche and new tracks confirmed for Gran Turismo Sport! Sign up for the U.S. beta here: https://t.co/DNx0Dl7clV pic.twitter.com/SyAnDhsGwY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 11, 2017

Twitter/@PlayStationSony announced "Gran Turismo Sport" will feature Porsche vehicles.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter page of Sony PlayStation announced, "Porsche and new tracks confirmed for 'Gran Turismo Sport!'" This is going to be the first time that the franchise will feature Porsche vehicles since the automobile company has just gotten off their exclusive licensing deal with Electronic Arts.

The said exclusive agreement between EA and Porsche has produced several downloadable contents for racing game titles such as "Need for Speed" and "Real Racing." In December 2016, EA and Porsche's 16-year deal came to an end.

However, it does not mean that Porsche cars will stop appearing on EA titles. In a statement (via Polygon), EA explained: "We continue to have an excellent, long-standing relationship with Porsche. We mutually agreed earlier this year to continue our relationship under a non-exclusive licensing agreement, and we will continue to feature Porsche cars in future EA racing games."

Months after that announcement, it looks like Porsche has already found its newest video game partner with the upcoming "Gran Turismo Sport," which will be released by Sony Interactive Entertainment and is being developed by Polyphony Digital.

Meanwhile, closed beta testers based in the U.S. can start sending their applications to get a chance to sample the game. Players interested will have to sign and fill up a form. Developers will then notify those chosen through the applicant's registered email.

Players in the European region can still submit their applications for their round of the closed beta since invites will continue to be sent out until the testing starts. The European round of the closed beta starts Saturday, April 15, at 9 a.m. EDT (3 p.m. CEST).

So far, "Gran Turismo Sport" is known to feature three game modes, namely Campaign, Sports Mode, and Arcade Mode which are all going to be playable with online and offline set up.

"Gran Turismo Sport" is expected to launch later this year.