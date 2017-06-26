'Grand Theft Auto 5' News and Updates: Rockstar Negotiates with Take-Two to Restore OpenIV

Recent activity from Take-Two Interactive angered a lot of "Grad Theft Auto 5" fans. They took down a popular site where people can upload and download mods to optimize their experience of developer Rockstar Games' flagship franchise. The frustration was palpable, and Rockstar has released a statement about the situation.

Rockstar GamesMore vehicles may soon be added to "GTA Online"

"Rockstar Games believes in reasonable fan creativity, and, in particular, wants creators to showcase their passion for our games," Rockstar said in a statement. "After discussions with Take-Two, Take-Two has agreed that it generally will not take legal action against third-party projects involving Rockstar's PC games that are single-player, non-commercial, and respect the intellectual property (IP) rights of third parties."

The statement followed Take-Two's cease and desist order to the popular modding site OpenIV. Particularly catering to "Grand Theft Auto 5" fans, the sudden disappearance of the much-loved tool resulted to negative reviews posted on Steam's page as well as the launch of a Change.org petition. Fans also turned to social media to raise awareness on the situation as well as express their frustration.

Take-Two Interactive's order stems from the fact that recent reports claim that some mods on OpenIV allowed for the harassment of other players as well as an avenue for cheating. Because everything has been taken down, Rockstar Games was able to reach a compromise.

Now, Take-Two will only target the mods that affect "GTA Online." It is still unclear as to how Rockstar Games' negotiation will affect the single-player mods, but fans are hoping that OpenIV will restore to its previous activities with the added stipulation that any mods concerning cheating will be deleted and prohibited. Rockstar is still in contact with OpenIV's developer Yuriy Krivoruchko as to how they can build a platform that respects Take-Two's demands as well as the experience of "Grad Theft Auto 5" fans.