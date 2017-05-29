'Grand Theft Auto 5' Update: Rockstar Announces New Set of Bonuses, Discounts

Developer Rockstar Games is once again giving a huge treat to all "Grand Theft Auto V" fans. That is because the studio has just introduced a new set of bonuses and discounts to the hit crime-themed game. Here is everything about it in a nutshell.

Rockstar Games has just announced a new set of bonuses and discounts for "Grand Theft Auto V."

According to GameSpot, the video game company just announced its most recent limited-time discounts and bonuses for "Grand Theft Auto V." All of these can be earned by players through the online version of the title. As expected, it is once again full of awesome deals.

The bonuses will be available until June 22 and will award players with double GTA$ and RP simply by playing the game's Special Vehicle Missions. In addition, players can acquire a 25 percent discount when purchasing items from Biker Business Sales and Special Cargo Deliveries.

Rockstar also allows "Grand Theft Auto V" players to save a huge amount of money on "big-ticket items." The latter includes the likes of executive offices, special vehicles and other Warstock items. Add to these the items for DockTease, Elitas, Dynasty 8 Executive and Ammu-Nation. The official site of the video game company has listed all the other items available for 25 percent off.

"Grand Theft Auto V" players were introduced to the Premium Race called Steeplechase last week, with Del Perro Pier being the current Time Trial. Both of these are expected to end today, May 29. However, the developers have already confirmed that they will introduce new ones. These are Ascent and Observatory, respectively replacing the aforesaid.

The new Premium Races are expected to be featured in "Grand Theft Auto V" until June 5. The online version of the game is also set to receive the highly anticipated Gunrunning update. The latter is said to arrive next month, with no definite release date yet.