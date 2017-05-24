'Grand Theft Auto 6' News: Game Rumored to Be Released in 2018, Spin-Offs Coming First?

Until now, Rockstar Games has been quiet when it comes to any information about the supposed title "Grand Theft Auto VI." Despite this, though, fans believe that the studio will indeed release it. Now, new rumors have surfaced suggesting that the title is expected to come sometime in 2018.

According to Donklephant, many believe that the video game company has already started developing "Grand Theft Auto VI" and that things are just being kept under wraps for the time being. If this is the case, then it is very likely for the studio to release the title sometime next year. Interestingly, there is more to these rumors.

There are those who believe that Rockstar is looking to unleash a couple of spin-offs first prior to launching "Grand Theft Auto VI." In fact, the studio is known for doing the same move with previous titles. In the past, before releasing a brand-new "Grand Theft Auto" title, the video game company resorted to releasing a number of expansions and the like first.

If this is the direction the studio will be taking, it is possible for the developers to create spin-offs based on the latest title, "Grand Theft Auto V." It is also worth noting that aside from spin-offs, the idea of Rockstar releasing specially designed expansions is very possible. After all, these should be enough to build the hype around the supposed title. There is also the possibility of the video game company releasing content that revolves around the mysterious things circling the fifth main title, something that IGN has explicitly listed.

As far as the existence of "Grand Theft Auto VI" is concerned, it still remains unofficial as Rockstar has yet to confirm it. Interestingly, the studio has not denied its release; hence, in one way or another, there could be truth to these rumors.