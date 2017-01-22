Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons Live Stream Free (Start Time): Watch NFL 2017 Playoffs NFC Conference Championship Game Online

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons will clash in the NFC Conference Championship Game as the NFL 2017 Playoffs continue. The winner of today's game will progress to the season climax Super Bowl game in February, with the loser's season coming to an abrupt end.

Today's big game between the Falcons and Packers has a scheduled start time of 3.05 p.m. ET and takes place at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The game can be watched on TV on the Fox network or online through free live stream (details below).

Reuters/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to the crowd in this file photo.

These two teams met earlier in the season in October and there was barely anything between them, with the Falcons coming out on top 33-32. However, since then the Packers have gone on an amazing run of form and they will be confident that they can claim the NFC Conference title today and move on to the Super Bowl.

This is the 32nd time these two sides have clashed, and again there is not much separating the teams, with the Packers ahead 15-13 in the all time series in regular season football.

The Falcons made history when they became the first team to defeat the Packers at Lambeau Field in the postseason back in 2003. But more recently, Green Bay overwhelmed the Falcons 48-21 in 2011 in the Playoffs as they went all the way to the Super Bowl.

Today's game features a mouthwatering clash between two of the best quarterbacks in the league. Whether it will be Matt Ryan or Aaron Rodgers who leads their team to the victory today remains to be seen, but both enter the game in excellent form.

Ryan has been on fire all season long, recording an extraordinary 117.1 passer rating, which is the fifth best in NFL history. He has thrown for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns, giving away just seven interceptions. Under his leadership, the Falcons have scored more 71 points more than any other team in the league this season.

Atlanta have also not lost in five straight games, through which, Ryan has not thrown a single interception while recording an impressive 14 touchdowns.

Rodgers and the Packers cannot be said to have had the same season as the Falcons, as they had their struggles early on. However, they have come into amazing form at the right time of the season.

They come into today's game on the back of eight straight victories, and through that excellent run, Rodgers has recorded a 117.9 passer rating, averaging 298 yards per game, and a 68.9 percent pass accuracy. Over their eight game win streak he has thrown just one interception while throwing 21 touchdowns.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy has said about Rodgers ahead of today's game: "I think he's played incredible. It's important for our team to play our best football come Sunday. He's in a great rhythm right now. Is he playing the best he ever has? He's played at this level so often, but I think this is probably one of his best runs."

The weakness for both teams this season has been in defense, and that could also mean today's game could turn into an offensive shoot out between the two quarterbacks. That largely was the case back in October when the two teams met and the Falcons outshot the Packers by just one point in the 33-32 game.

Revealing the problem for both teams; the Packers finished with a 31st ranked pass defense in the league this season, where as the Falcons did not fare much better, being ranked a lowly 26th.

Who will win today's quarterback shootout between Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan remains to be seen.

