Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek News: Stars to Return to 'The Real Housewives of Orange County?'

Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek appeared in a preview of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12, which could mean that the two are returning full-time to the show.

Bravo TV released a preview of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12, featuring Rossi and Rovsek with Vicki Gunvalson at a group dinner. In the preview, Rossi asked Gunvalson if Tamra Judge's husband, Eddie Judge, is really gay or not.

Gunvalson didn't get the chance to answer, but appeared looking away uncomfortably from Rossi's question.

Previously, Tamra already addressed the rumors about her husband being gay.

In a previous segment of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Tamra was asked what her sex life is like with her husband, Eddie. Tamra refused to answer the question because she prefers to keep her sex life private, even though most of their relationship was aired on TV.

But when Tamra found out that the reason for that question was because of the rumors that her husband is gay, she decided to set things straight.

"Let's just put it this way. Me and Eddie are such trolls that I need to be married to somebody that's gay? Why? Why? What's the point of it? Why is it that a hot guy can't be straight?" Tamra said.

Rossi and Rovsek's appearance sparked speculations that the two are finally returning to the reality show as full-time stars. However, Rossi announced on Twitter, in response to a fan, that she only filmed one scene for the upcoming season 12.

Rossi, who starred in "The Real Housewives of Orange County" from seasons 4 to 8, already confirmed that she has no plans to return to the show, as she is focusing on her businesses. Rossi runs a handbag, cosmetics, fashion, jewelry, and home décor line under the brand name Gretchen Christine.

Meanwhile, Rovsek has not yet confirmed whether she will be returning as a series regular. She did thank fans on Twitter who said that her presence was very missed on "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 premieres on July 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo TV.