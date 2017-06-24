Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley News: Why They Won't Tie the Knot Yet

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley shared some photos from their romantic trip to South Florida on Instagram. The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star also shared a sweet message to her fiancé.

Facebook/GretchenRossi Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley

"Waking up to my best friend every day is such a blessing," She wrote on her Instagram. "Thank you [Slade Smiley] for being there every step of the way...helping make my dreams come true."

Rossi and Smiley became engaged during "Real Housewives of Orange County" season 8. Although they've been engaged for years, they revealed that they aren't ready to tie the knot yet.

"Really, the thing that ultimately held us back from pulling the trigger is the fact that Slade and I don't do anything really small; we kind of do things over-the-top and a little snazzy," the reality show star told People. She added that their first priority is having their own baby, saying that they think it doesn't feel right to spend $200,000 on a wedding at this time. Smiley has a son, 17-year-old-Grayson, with his ex-partner, Michelle Arroyo.

Meanwhile, Rossi is returning to "Real Housewives of Orange County" in season 12 as a guest. She will not appear as a regular, but only as a "friend." A Bravo insider told Radar Online that she has already filmed her scenes with Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd. Rossi has reportedly filmed scenes with new cast members Lydia McLaughlin and Peggy Sulahian as well.

"Obviously Gretchen was brought back on to finish what she started with Tamra. With Vicki and Kelly by her side, she is more ready than ever to take Tamra down," the source hinted.

Things have been going well so far with Rossi and the girls on the show, and Gunvalson is already pushing to have her back in season 13 as a regular.