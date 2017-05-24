'Grey's Anatomy' news: ABC orders second spin-off from medical drama; story to focus on firefighters

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes is giving NBC's "Chicago Fire" a run for its money with her upcoming "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off.

Facebook/greysanatomyPromotional image for "Grey's Anatomy" season 13.

ABC has ordered a spin-off centered on a group of courageous firefighters, the network announced last week. Further details about the show's plot and cast have yet to be revealed, but initial reports confirm that it will revolve around the firefighters who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. Similar to the original series, it is set in Seattle and puts the spotlight on firefighters, from the captain down to the other ranks.

The firefighter drama is the second offshoot from "Grey's Anatomy." Rhimes and co-producer Betsy Beers previously developed a series centered on Kate Walsh's character Addison titled "Private Practice," which ran for six seasons. The producing duo will also helm the upcoming spin-off.

"No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and 'Grey's' signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spin-off," said ABC President Channing Dungey in a press release about the spin-off's story.



The season 13 finale of "Grey's Anatomy" served as a backdoor pilot for the upcoming spin-off. Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) put her life at risk in order to save a young girl from the burning hospital. Even though she was able to survive, Stephanie expressed her decision to leave her career during a conversation with Richard (James Pickens Jr.).

Stephanie's story was noted to be not much of a surprise since Hinton's exit from "Grey's Anatomy" has already been confirmed a few months ago. The 35-year-old is leaving the show to play a role in another program that is also under Rhimes' production company, ShondaLand.

"Grey's Anatomy" is expected to return for its 14th season in September. The yet-to-be-named spin-off is rumored to air Thursday nights, right after the long-running medical drama on ABC.