'Grey's Anatomy' Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Andrew Makes His Feelings Known to Jo

Andrew (Giacomo Gianniotti) may get his chance to confess his feelings to Jo (Camilla Luddington) in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

Facebook/GreysAnatomy

Viewers will finally know what is going to happen in the messy love triangle among Jo, Andrew and Alex (Justin Chambers). As per CarterMatt, Jo still does not seem to be aware that Andrew has a major crush on her, but this will soon change. With Alex out of the picture, she may be getting the comfort she needs from the other man. As previously teased, Alex may be facing two years in prison for beating up Andrew. He lost control when he saw him and Jo hugging. That time, Jo was telling Andrew about her problems. He was a good listener and she appreciated his help.

Andrew may be keeping his distance now, but it looks like he will soon approach Jo and tell him he likes her. It will be interesting to see how she will respond, considering she has a lot on her mind. Jo's misfortune with men does not seem to end. She has an abusive husband and her current boyfriend appears to have given up on her. It is possible that Andrew's attention will be exactly what she needs in these trying times. Meanwhile, Jo will be teaming up with Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) in a dangerous assignment in the midseason premiere. Luddington talked about it to Entertainment Weekly.

"We are helping a 16-year-old, who is in for 20-to-life, give birth. What's really exciting about the episode is seeing those three characters react very differently actually to an environment that is very different also from the hospital. The episode has so many great moments in it — there are moments where we're laughing, we're crying, there's scary moments in the episode. It's a wild ride in itself and there is discussion of Alex that also happens in that episode," the actress teased.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 will return on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.