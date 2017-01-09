'Grey's Anatomy' Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Maggie Gets Her Heart Broken All Over Again

Maggie (Kelly McCreary) may finally find out that Nathan (Martin Henderson) is dating her sister in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

According to Yibada, there is a huge chance that Maggie will learn that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is having an affair with the New Zealander. Maggie has made no secret of the fact that she likes Nathan and wants to date him. In fact, she already confessed her feelings to him during the party at her home. Nathan, however, is clearly in love with Meredith and wants nothing to do with her sister. Meredith told him to keep their relationship secret though, hence he did not tell Maggie why he had to turn her down.

A potential sibling fight appears to be looming for Meredith and Maggie in the next few episodes. Although Maggie may accept that Nathan is not interested in her, she may get angry with the fact that Meredith lied to her. For Meredith's part, she just does not want to hurt her sister who thinks she is clearly head over heels in love with Nathan. Meredith's relationship with Nathan came out of nowhere. She had no plans to be involved with him, since her friends, especially Owen (Kevin McKidd), seem to hate him to the bone.

Meanwhile, the promo reveals that Alex (Justin Chambers) is definitely going to be put behind bars for felony. He previously assaulted Andrew (Giacomo Gianniotti), thinking he was having an affair with Jo (Camilla Luddington). In the clip, Meredith is reading Alex's sentence which is 30 years to life. Jo looks horrified that the situation has come to this. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is also disappointed with the turn of events. She tried so hard to protect Alex, but in the end, the evidence against him was just too strong.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 will be back on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.