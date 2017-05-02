'Grey's Anatomy' Season 13 Episode 22 Spoilers: Alex Faces Another Dismissal Charge

Alex (Justin Chambers) will once again earn the ire of the hospital's board of directors in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "Leave It Inside," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Alex will cause trouble by not following standard procedures in the treatment of a young patient. He and Eliza (Marika Domińczyk) will squabble, especially when the parents of the kid accuse Alex of disregarding their express wish. His action will likely be forwarded to the board. It has not been long since he got his job back at the hospital following the assault case with Andrew (Giacomo Gianniotti). Will Alex dodge dismissal the second time around?

The promo shows the little kid and his parents in the hospital. One of the doctors explains that the boy has a tumor and needs surgery immediately. The father and mother says no right away, explaining that they do not believe in that "sort" of intervention. Alex looks shocked by the couple's decision. Later on, it is revealed that he operated on the kid without the parents' consent. According to Alex, the boy rode on a train by himself and went to the hospital to personally ask for his help. The father threatened Alex that his career was done. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) also says Alex can go to jail for what he did.

Meanwhile, April (Sarah Drew) and Andrew will team up in handling a difficult patient. He has a giant tumor in the heart. Unfortunately, it is inoperable. It is their job to explain the situation to the patient. It will be interesting to see what kind of dynamics the pairing will have. Elsewhere, Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) and Ben (Jason George) will take a risk that may affect their careers.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.