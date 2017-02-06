'Grey's Anatomy' Season 13 Spoilers: Fans Speculate on Reason Why Alex Is Not in Jail, Possible Romance with Meredith

The last episode of "Grey's Anatomy" finally revealed Alex's (Justin Chambers) whereabouts after the cliffhanger ending of the midseason finale last year. And while there are no indications that he will be leaving Grey Sloan anytime soon, his fate continues to be a mystery.

Facebook/GreysAnatomyAlex (Chambers) and Meredith (Pompeo) in "Grey's Anatomy" season 12 promo still

After Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) frantically looked for the troubled doctor all day, the former eventually found him sleeping peacefully on her own bed. Given that Alex did not look the least worried about being outside of prison when he was supposed to be serving time in jail poses a lot of questions for viewers.

One nigging question could be why the doctor is not in the penitentiary when not too long ago he was very adamant about not taking the deal and would rather serve two years behind bars? A proceedings delay could be a possible answer. But some reports circulating online suggest that Andrew (Giacomo Gianniotti) may have dropped the case against Alex all together.

It is important to note that while the two doctors went through this debacle following their scuffle in season 12, the other doctors never took it against Andrew for pushing forward with pressing charges against Alex. This means that if Andrew decides to drop the case, no one from the group influenced his decision. He probably realized there is nothing he can get out of battling with Alex in court — that is, assuming he did drop the case.

Meanwhile, another hot topic among fans of "Grey's Anatomy" is the obvious happiness Meredith felt after discovering her long-time friend sleeping on her bed all day. While this may sound normal given the history of the two veteran doctors, some long-time viewers cannot help but speculate that "Grey's Anatomy" is setting up Meredith and Alex to be a couple moving forward.

Show creator Shonda Rhimes teased about this particular possibility last year during an interview with TVLine. "That's like asking me why haven't I had a certain kind of cheese. The answer is, 'Because I haven't had that kind of cheese,'" the TV exec said when straightforwardly asked why after all these years and the things they went through, Mer and Alex still have not considered dating each other.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs every Thursday, 8 p.m. ET on ABC.