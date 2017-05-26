'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Premiere, Cast News, Plot Updates: Will Stephanie Come Back?; Did Jackson Replace April with Maggie?

Jerrika Hinton exited "Grey's Anatomy" with her character, Stephanie, becoming the ultimate hero. It is possible, however, that she will return in future episodes. Meanwhile, there's talk that Jackson (Jesse Williams) has replaced April (Sarah Drew) with someone else in his heart.

Facebook/GreysAnatomyHas Jackson (Jesse Williams) replaced April (Sarah Drew) with Maggie (Kelly McCreary)?

In the season 13 finale of "Grey's Anatomy," Stephanie did everything in her power to save little Erin (Darby Camp) from a fire and made sure that she survived her injuries. As a result, Stephanie got burns and multiple injuries and realized that she needed to have a break from hospital life.

Hinton will be starring in a new HBO comedy series directed by Alan Ball. But the actress teased that her character might return to Grey Sloan in the future.

In an interview with Variety, Hinton said, "Because of the nature of her injuries and because of what she says she wants to experience in her next chapter of life, if we do see her come back through those doors, it will be a long time. I think that she needs to heal."

Meanwhile, Jackson and Maggie grew close last season when the latter was having a hard time dealing with her mother's cancer. Later on in the finale, April discovered that Jackson was searching for Maggie in the fire at Grey Sloan.

This convinced April that Jackson has feelings for her, which she told Maggie about. However, the finale didn't give time for Maggie to show her reaction after hearing what April said.

Could Maggie feel the same about Jackson? If things go well for Jackson and Maggie, it will cancel out all hopes for him and April to rekindle their marriage and make their family complete again.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 is anticipated to premiere in 2018.