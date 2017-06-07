'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Rumors: Arizona to Deal with Another Heartbreak?

Following Dr. Eliza Minnick's (Marika Dominczyk) getting fired from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital at the season 13 finale of "Grey's Anatomy," it is now suspected that the upcoming season 14 of the series will feature Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) losing another love interest in the long-running medical drama series.

Facebook/Grey's AnatomyRumors claim that Arizona may experience another heartbreak as Eliza is expected to leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

While the resident doctors of Grey Sloan Hospital had given Eliza the cold shoulder since she was hired as a consultant of the hospital, and she had never felt welcome since she became a part of Grey Sloan, Arizona toned down the blues for the orthopedic surgeon as they became a couple after the former learned that the latter is into women as well.

While the previous season showed that the two were a perfect pair, the adage "Some good things never last" may come into play when "Grey's Anatomy" returns for its season 14 this fall. According to rumors, since the season 13 finale featured Eliza getting the memo that she was being fired from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, it is likely for the character to exit from the series when it returns for its next season. This means that Arizona will have to deal with another heartbreak.

To recall, Arizona was once married to Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez). However, with Arizona carrying an affair with another doctor at Grey Sloan, she and Callie eventually divorced in season 12. Upon their divorce, Callie left the hospital and decided to relocate to New York for greener pastures, which eventually became Ramirez's exit from the series.

On the other hand, some suspect that Eliza's likely exit from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and from "Grey's Anatomy" on the whole would pave the way for Callie's return to the series and Eliza's life as well. After all, the reel-life pair still has a strong support from the loyal viewers of "Grey's Anatomy."

Will Dominczyk really leave "Grey's Anatomy" now that her Eliza character has been fired from the hospital? Will Ramirez's Callie character return if Eliza leaves?

Fans can only speculate for now.

"Grey's Anatomy" returns to ABC for its season 14 this fall, although the network has yet to attach an official release date for the long-running medical series.