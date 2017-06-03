'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Meredith, Nathan Romance to Fizzle?; Jo's Husband Could Stay for Good

Viewers eager to know what happens to their favorite characters on "Grey's Anatomy" will have a few months of break as the show takes a summer hiatus. The never-ending drama on ABC left with a few unanswered questions following the explosive season 13 finale, but here are some potential spoilers on what could happen when the show returns.

As viewers saw in the finale, Megan Hunt (Bridget Regan), who has been missing for 10 years, is actually alive. While this is good news for her brother, Owen (Kevin McKidd), Megan's presence will pose a threat for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and her new romance with Nathan (Martin Henderson).

According to TV Guide Meredith's relationship could fizzle before it could even blossom. Because the former love of Nathan' life has resurfaced, Meredith knew what this meant.

This scenario feels all too familiar for Meredith. Viewers may recall that in the second season of "Grey's Anatomy," Derek (Patrick Dempsey) chose his ex-wife Addison (Kate Walsh) over her.

If Megan recovers from her trauma, viewers can expect her to join the staff of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, as per Pop Sugar. Apart from causing a rift between Meredith and Nathan, how will Megan do with the rest of the staff?

Meanwhile, also expected to have more exposure on "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 is Jo's (Camilla Luddington) husband Paul (Matthew Morrison). There is some unfinished business with him and Jo. Even as Morrison was cast for a multiple guest appearance last season, all indications are his storyline isn't done. Viewers should expect Paul to cause more tension for Jo and Alex. Could he stay in Seattle for good?

Also expected to have problems in the romance department are Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew), who are in another complicated love triangle with Maggie (Kelly McCreary). Fans are already dreading this development but it's this tension that drives the show to click with viewers.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 returns on its usual time slot on Thursday nights on ABC. The network has not yet announced the return date as of press time.