'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Owen Asks Meredith to Break Up With Nathan

Owen (Kevin McKidd) will probably ask longtime friend Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) to give way to his sister in the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."

Facebook/GreysAnatomyMegan wants Nathan back in the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."

In last season's finale, it came as a shock to viewers when Owen's lost sibling suddenly arrived at the hospital. Megan (Bridget Regan) was alive and well, after having gone for several years. Everyone thought she was already dead, especially her brother who had long given up hope that Megan would come back.

According to Wetpaint, Megan's is one of the storylines to look forward to in season 14. Her return is expected to make waves in Meredith and Nathan's (Martin Henderson) relationship.

Megan was romantically involved with Nathan prior to her disappearance. Owen had always blamed the other man for what happened to his sister. The couple had an ugly fight that fateful day. For a long time, Nathan held on to his guilt since he also believed that had he not pushed Megan away that time, she would never have left the country. When Nathan started working at Seattle Grace, Owen did not hold back in showing how much he hated the other. He loved Megan and would do anything to bring her back.

It remains a mystery how Megan will react once she learns that her boyfriend is already involved with another woman. When she discovers that Owen and Meredith are good friends, she will likely use that connection to make the latter leave Nathan. Owen will probably not be able to say no to Megan's request, even if it means hurting Meredith.

Director Debbie Allen hinted to Entertainment Weekly that things are about to become more interesting in the next installment.

"I think Season 14 is going to be spectacular. We're planting some seeds that you won't see coming, but you will be waiting to see how it's all going to play out," Allen said.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will air this fall.