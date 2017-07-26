'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Will Andrew Pursue Feelings for Jo?

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Andrew may still like Jo in the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."

Andrew (Giacomo Gianniotti) may or may not act on his feelings for Jo (Camilla Luddington) in the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."

Fans are getting excited over the new installment, as news of the cast's first table read taking place was revealed. Luddington and Gianniotti both shared the news to their fans via social media (according to Entertainment Weekly), as they posted photos of their table name cards and even a script (on the actor's part) while attending the event.

In the previous installments, the tension was high between their characters after Jo confessed to Andrew the truth about her abusive husband. He took it well and consoled her as a friend, but the viewers knew he was attracted to Jo from the start. Hence, when Alex (Justin Chambers) reacted strongly to their closeness and punched Andrew, nobody was surprised.

While Andrew may have learned his lesson in keeping his distance from Jo, he may still want to get to know her more as a person. Jo and Alex's relationship remains a mess, while her marriage to Paul (Matthew Morrison) is already in tatters. She needs to move on with her life and be happy. If things will not work out with Alex, courtesy of his stubbornness, Jo may accept Andrew's offer of comfort and love.

Many "Jalex" fans will definitely be disappointed if this happens. The two were so in love before the truth came out. Now, they barely talk and it is all because of their decision to stay away from each other.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) will once again be loveless in season 14. Her love interest, Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk), is set to leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital following her dismissal. Many of the hospital staff saw Eliza as the enemy when she took over the post as consultant. Blasting News reports, though, that she may not be half as bad as the others think. Arizona cannot be faulted if she felt attracted to the brunette. Eliza is smart and decisive and she has no problem telling Arizona her feelings. Will their relationship continue even after everything?

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will air this fall on ABC.