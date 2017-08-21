'Grey's Anatomy' Star Patrick Dempsey Returns to TV With 'The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair'

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Patrick Dempsey will be working on a new show for Epix called "The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair."

Former "Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey marks his return to television via a new show. He will star in "The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair," where he'll play that title role.

The series is based on a 2012 book of the same name from Swiss novelist Joel Dicker.

Quebert (Dempsey) is a college professor and a literary icon who helps one of his most successful students, Marcus Goldman, for his next project. Quebert, however, becomes the chief suspect in the murder of a 15-year-old girl who was killed over three decades ago.

Goldman works to find out the truth behind his professor's case and his investigation becomes the story of his new book, "The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair."

Joining Dempsey in the show are Ben Schnetzer (Goldman), Damon Wayans Jr. (Sgt. Perry Gahalowood) and Virginia Madsen (Tamara Quinn). The series will be a 10-episode offering on the cable network Epix, which is owned by MGM.

Lyn Greene and Richard Levine ("Masters of Sex") have written the script to the drama thriller while Jean-Jacques Annaud ("Seven Years in Tibet") will direct all episodes. Production has started rolling in Montreal, Canada.

"'The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair' has captivated a worldwide audience with its complicated tale of love and lies," said Steve Stark, MGM president of television development. "I am thrilled that this first class ensemble cast led by Patrick Dempsey and the incomparable director Jean-Jacques Annaud, get to bring provocative page-turner to life."

Dempsey hasn't been seen on television since leaving "Grey's Anatomy" two years ago. He played Dr. Derek Shepherd for 11 years in the hit series but the actor told People that it was time to move on to "other things and other interests."

The actor also expressed via E! News that he no longer wanted to be tied down to a show with long work hours. "Grey's Anatomy" has a grueling 24-episode filming schedule per season and Dempsey said that his ideal show commitment would now be around 10 to 12 episodes per season.