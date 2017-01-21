'Grimm' Season 6 Episode 4 Spoilers: Eve Searches for Answers

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) wants some answers for her weird visions in the upcoming episode of "Grimm." Is it finally time for Juliette to come back?

In the episode titled "El Cuegle," the synopsis reveals that Eve will take another quick trip to the catacombs underneath Nick's (David Giuntoli) loft. The visions she keeps on seeing seem to be begging to be cleared up. She wants to know what they mean and how it affects her.

The dreams are likely the side effects of the mysterious stick that Nick used to heal her wounds. They decided last episode to finally return it and the cloth to their original hiding place. Nick was reluctant to leave the items, as they have proven to be useful in their fight against Renard (Sasha Roiz).

Shortly after Eve felt the stick's healing powers, she started to have visions about her old life. Her eventual return to being Juliette has been extensively teased in the show. She has even previously demonstrated a slight jealousy over Nick's relationship with Adalind (Claire Coffee).

Executive producer David Greenwalt recently told TV Guide that the love triangle complication would eventually be cleared up. Right now, Nick should be concerned with the repercussions of using the magical stick. He must also be careful around Diana (Hannah R. Loyd), as she is not happy to see her mother with a different man.

"It all has to get resolved one way or another, either through violence or violence. It's been a six year journey for these characters. It's more important that they come into their own personal, individual power -- Adalind, Eve/Juliette and Nick. There will be resolution as well of who loves who and who is actually going to be with who," the EP teased.

"Grimm" season 6 episode 4 will air on Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.