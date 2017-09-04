Grocery Store Lidl Draws Flak for Removing Crosses From Greek Food Packaging

(Photo: www.lidl.de) Germany-based grocery store company Lidl garners controversy for removing the crosses from images of the famous Anastasis Church in Santorini, Greece on food packaging.

The Germany-based grocery store company Lidl has found itself embroiled in controversy when packages of Greek food that featured the historic Anastasis Church in Santorini had the crosses removed from the image.

On the United Kingdom chapter's Facebook page and elsewhere, many have expressed outrage over the packaging that censors the Christian imagery.

"I'm British Muslim not Christian but even I think it was a bad move by Lidl. Have you seen the size of the crosses!?? they're tiny!! Going to all that effort to erase tiny wee crosses. Doesn't make any sense because you sell Christmas stuff in December," posted one person.

"I couldn't care less what's on the packaging, if it tastes good then I'm eating it. Love some of the Greek Humous range. Come on, shove them back on and stop causing trouble eh? Only people offended about crosses on the packaging is Lidl, not the customers, listen to your customers."

Another commenter called the company "a bunch of hypocrites" for their decision to remove the crosses from the packaging.

"Why have you taken the crosses off the top of Greek churches in your advertising?" asked yet another poster. "Is there somebody you will think takes offence? There is. Me, Greeks and many others. I definitely won't be using you again if you don't reverse this policy."

According to the UK Telegraph in an article published Monday, Lidl's official explanation is that they did not want to offend other religious groups.

"We are extremely sorry for any offence caused by the most recent artwork and would like to reassure our customers that this is not an intentional statement," stated a Lidl spokesperson, as reported by the Telegraph.

"In light of this we will ensure that all feedback is taken into consideration when redesigning future packaging."

Founded in 1973 in a city near Frankfurt, Lidl boasts approximately 10,000 stores in 27 countries and recently began operating in the United States.

"As an international company, we are aware of our size and public visibility. We respect the variety of cultures and recognize the diversity of their values and traditions," reads its website.