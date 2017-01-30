'GTA 5' Liberty City Mod Update Not Available for Console Players; New Car, Game Mod Now Accessible

Perhaps one of the secrets why "Grand Theft Auto" ("GTA") still remains to be one of the most sought-after games is that it continues to bring new content to the players. The latest "Grand Theft Auto 5" update is the Liberty City mod that "Grand Theft Auto 4" players have enjoyed.

Rockstar GamesA screenshot from Rockstar Games’ “Grand Theft Auto 5”

"Grand Theft Auto 5" maintained its popularity even if it is existing for years and many AAA games have been released. The game significantly gathered a huge number of fans, especially in the online world, when it was made available for PC.

This has resulted in several premium mods and one of the biggest one is yet to come out. The much-talked-about Liberty City mod was already featured in "Grand Theft Auto 4" and now it is soon to be re-featured, and expected to become a hit, in the fifth installment.

The people behind the development of Liberty City mode has yet to announce the game, hence it is still named as "OpenIV." There are several screenshots already revealed and it particularly has the features that Liberty City mod has. According to Game Rant, the famous city is duplicated for "Grand Theft Auto 5."

The stills can be found on the OpenIV website. As seen in the photos, a lot of gameplays that "Grand Theft Auto 5" players have already experienced, including Los Santos, which they already know by heart.

Unfortunately, console players may not be able to access the anticipated mod. Rockstar Games reportedly decided not to include the consoles from the Liberty City mod, despite the fact that they released console mods for "Skyrim" and "Fallout 4."

Rockstar Games will soon release the official updates to "Grand Theft Auto 5." In fact, a few days ago, a new game mode and new car have been offered to the console gamers. This should suffice for them to still enjoy the game while waiting for news about the release of Liberty City to their platform.