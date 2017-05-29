'GTA 5' Online News: Rockstar Announces Latest Round of Bonuses and Discounts

Rockstar has announced the latest time-limited bonuses and discounts for "GTA 5."

Facebook/grandtheftautovPromotional photo for "GTA 5"

Starting May 27 until June 12, players can get double RP and GTA$ for completing Special Vehicle Missions. An additional 25 percent GTA$ can also be earned in all Special Cargo Deliveries and Biker Business Sales.

As for the discounts, now is the best time to purchase "big-ticket items." Executive offices, vehicles and products from Dynasty 8 Executive, Warstock, Elitas and DockTease are currently being offered for discounted prices.

Having new properties is pointless if the player has no means of defending them, so items from Ammu-Nation are also discounted. The store's body armor and all of their ammo are currently at 25 percent off, while box and drum magazines are 50 percent off.

Meanwhile, players are encouraged to participate in two new events called Steeplechase (Premium Race) and Del Perro Pier (Time Trial). Starting May 30, both events will switch to Ascent and Observatory. For a complete list of items available at 25 percent off, players can check out the official website of Rockstar.

"GTA 5's" next update, known as "Gunrunning," officially comes out in June. It will introduce new properties to occupy and weaponized vehicles to try out. One of the highlights of the update is the addition of full-service Mobile Operation Centers. The said establishments will feature deep customization options and their own unique weapon upgrades.

With the new update, players can retrofit cars with front grilles, roof-mounted guns and armored panels. Rockstar said they will release further information on the update, including its release date, in the next few weeks.

In other news, "GTA 5" has now sold 80 million copies since the game was launched in 2013. Take-Two Interactive delivered the big news during an investors call last week, following the announcement that "Red Dead Redemption 2" was being pushed back to 2018.

Developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games, "GTA 5" is available for the PC and consoles.