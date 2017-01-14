'GTA 6' Release Date, Gameplay Rumors: Reports Eye 2018 Launch With First Female Protagonist?

Despite Rockstar Games' silence about their plans for "Grand Theft Auto 6," reports are still thriving and hopeful that the game will be released in 2018 with the franchise's first female protagonist.

rockstargames.comGTA Online Lowriders

Reports share that the latest speculations about the game suggest that developers might finally consider going for a major change in the gameplay, and that includes having a female character in the main plot. Reports also note that adding a female protagonist is one of the most requested iterations.

Rockstar Games was once in the hot seat for how they portrayed women in the plot of "GTA 5." Reports deem that adding a female protagonist is a good way for Rockstar Games to rectify that mistake from the past. Not to mention, this will also allow the game creators to open up Los Santos to a whole new direction in terms of plot and gameplay.

However, "GTA" developers have not yet provided clear information about the long-time rumor of including a female protagonist. But it can be recalled that back in 2013, "GTA" franchise co-writer Dan Houser mentioned that they are not closing their doors on including a female protagonist.

Talking with The Guardian, Houser said: "We didn't really think about it [for 'GTA V']. That's not to say that we couldn't or we wouldn't ... In the future, could we do a game with a lead female character? Of course. ... It didn't feel natural for ['GTA V'] but definitely for the right game in the future – with the right themes, it could be fantastic."

As for "GTA 6's" release date, Rockstar Games remains mum too. However, this will not stop fans from speculating. Basing it on the trend of the franchise in terms of the time it takes to develop and release a new installment, "GTA 6" is speculated to be launched sometime in 2018. It can be recalled that it took five years for Rockstar Games to develop "GTA 5" (2013) from the release of "GTA IV" (2008).