'GTA 6' Release Date, Latest Gameplay Rumors: Will There Be a New Female Character?

"Grand Theft Auto" is arguably one of the biggest franchises in the gaming world, and now, its fan base is already anticipating "GTA 6." Rumors are rife that the next main title will feature a female character as its protagonist.

Rockstar GamesGTA Online Lowriders

Several reports have recently echoed the possibility of a major change in "GTA 6's" gameplay and story. It is being speculated that developer Rockstar Games will feature a female character in the upcoming game's storyline.

PC Advisor recalled that Rockstar Games drew flak for how they portrayed women in "GTA 5." The report noted that putting a female character in the limelight for "GTA 6" might be one way for the developer to rectify that issue. A female character in the main storyline could also open up new possibilities in terms of crafting the open world storyline for the upcoming game.

However, other news contradict that speculation. According to N4BB, working on a female protagonist and placing her in a whole new overseas location is unlikely to be in the pipeline of Rockstar Games. N4BB argued that developers are more focused on improving the game to give it full virtual reality support.

Another possible change that could arrive in "GTA 6's" gameplay, according to the same PC Advisor report, is the inclusion of a first-person mode. Since "GTA 3," Rockstar Games has released the game in a third-person perspective. But in "GTA 5," a first-person mode was added as an option for players. With that, it is highly possible that Rockstar Games is considering making the first-person perspective the standard mode of gameplay for "GTA 6."

More additions are speculated to arrive in "GTA 6." Others suggest that Rockstar Games will be adding new terrains and new drones to the game. It also makes sense to expect new vehicles in "GTA 6." In fact, for "GTA 5," Rockstar Games has been on a roll in that department. Just recently, developers introduced the new Pegassi FCR 1000 motorcycle alongside an all-new adversary mode dubbed as Vehicle Vendetta.

On the other hand, the same N4BB report speculates that "GTA 6" might not be launched until 2020.

Rockstar Games has yet to share their plans for "GTA 6."