'GTA Online' DLC Rumors: One More New Car May Be Released Next Week, The Dewbauchee Specter

A new car was made available inside "GTA Online" just this week in the form of the Progen Itali GTB, and the good news for players is that there may be one more rolling into the game in the not-too-distant future.

Rockstar GamesA new Dewbauchee vehicle could be added soon to 'GTA Online'

Over on Twitter, noted "GTA" tipster "@TezFunz2" stated not long after the arrival of the Itali GTB that the release of the aforementioned vehicles "leaves the Specter for next week."

The "Specter" the tipster is referring to is none other than the rumored Dewbauchee Specter.

Back in December, Twitter user "@FoxySnaps" shared an image containing the pictures of some vehicles. When the image was first shared, three of the vehicles included – the Pegassi FCR 1000, the Progen Itali GTB and the aforementioned Dewbauchee Specter – were not available inside the game just yet.

Since then, the Pegassi FCR 1000 and the Progen Itali GTB have been rolled out, leaving only the Specter waiting in the wings. Interestingly enough, the FCR 1000 and the Itali GTB were released separately but over the course of this year's first two weeks, which would seem to hint that the Specter really is due out next week.

The Specter would add to an already impressive collection of Dewbauchee cars currently available inside "GTA Online." Examples of Dewbauchee vehicles already in the game include the Massacro, the Seven-70 and the Super GT.

Players who are already planning to purchase the Dewbauchee Specter may need to save up a bit as well, as the new car will apparently cost $599,000 inside the game.

In related news, a new feature was also recently added to the game and it provides qualified players with the opportunity to tack on Custom Auto Shops to their offices, according to a recent post on the Rockstar Newswire. This new feature should help cut down on unnecessary travel time, allowing players to focus more on other activities inside the game.

More news about the additions coming to "GTA Online" should be made available soon.