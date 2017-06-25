'GTA Online' Mods: Rockstar Games Updates Single-Player Mods Policy Following OpenIV Shutdown

Rockstar Games clarifies their stance on the move of its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, to shut down OpenIV, the primary modding tool used by "Grand Theft Auto Online" ("GTA Online") players on PC.

(Photo: Rockstar Games)A screenshot from the Gunrunning DLC for "GTA Online."

As GameZone pointed out, modding is one of the biggest reasons, if not the primary one, that there is a large "GTA Online" player base.

Take-Two believes that modding is "illegal" and that it was getting in the way of the ultimate "GTA Online" experience. Following the controversial move, Rockstar Games updated its PC single-player mods policy.

"Rockstar Games believes in reasonable fan creativity, and, in particular, wants creators to showcase their passion for our games. After discussions with Take-Two, Take-Two has agreed that it generally will not take legal action against third-party projects involving Rockstar's PC games that are single-player, non-commercial, and respect the intellectual property (IP) rights of third parties."

The "GTA 5" developer pointed out that this does not apply to the multiplayer or online versions of the game and anything that could impact that mode of the game. Using or importing elements of other intellectual property even the ones owned by Rockstar is also not allowed under this new policy.

This suggests that while modding will still be possible on "GTA 5" without the modders getting in trouble with the studio, there will be some limits to take note of.

Rockstar is keen on players not dabbling into multiplayer when modding. Unfortunately for those who were still holding out hope that modding will be back, this change in policy still means that modding on "GTA Online" is still banned.

"Take-Two reserves the right to object to any third-party project, or to revise, revoke and/or withdraw this statement at any time in their own discretion. This statement does not constitute a waiver of any rights that Take-Two may have with respect to third-party projects."

With all that said, it is unlikely for OpenIV to make a comeback in "GTA Online." If it does, there will be a lot of things to look out for than what players can actually do.

However, not all hope is lost as Rockstar claims it is in talks with the folks over at OpenIV on what can be done since many "GTA Online" players are adamant about having it back.