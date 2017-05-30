'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Release Date, Latest News: Development Is Dependent on Next Two 'Avengers' Movies

Development for the planned Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film sequel "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has officially been put on hold while the story of the upcoming movie "Avengers: Infinity War" is still being ironed out.

(Photo: Facebook/guardiansofthegalaxy)A promotional photo of the movie "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

According to Screen Rant, the next installment to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie series will be featuring a story that will be written and directed by returning filmmaker James Gunn. However, the comedic Marvel Studios production will not move forward so quickly and easily as it is set to follow the events that will be depicted in the next two "Avengers" film installments.

In interview conducted by Fan Fest, Sean Gunn, supporting actor of the film series and James Gunn's brother, briefly discussed the expected release schedule of forthcoming MCU releases — particularly "Infinity War" and its immediate sequel, which will both precede the theatrical release of the planned third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie.

Speaking about the waiting periods that the film project will have to go through before it moves forward, Sean Gunn said:

"I know that James is being a little bit more patient this time around. Partially because some of what happens with the Guardians is dependent on what happens with them in Infinity War. And even though my brother's a producer on Infinity War, those movies aren't finished yet so until we kind of see where everything lands there that's going to have some bearing on what happens with the Guardians. So it's a little bit of a wait and see but I'm sure there are a lot of ideas already in the works."

At present, "Avengers: Infinity War" is filming, which will be followed by the theatrical launch of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and "Captain Marvel" in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The next "Avengers" film after "Infinity War" and the in-development sequel to "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is slated for summer 2019 target releases.

Considering the long lineup of MCU films that have yet to be released, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" may have to take the back seat for the time being until James Gunn is provided a clearer picture of where the MCU is headed after Phase 3 of the franchise's film releases.