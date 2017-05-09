'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Introduction of Iconic Cosmic God Planned

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will introduce a new character to the fold, effectively changing the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

[Spoiler Alert! The following contains plot details from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Read at your own discretion]

(Photo: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)A screenshot from the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" trailer.

One of the post-credit scenes in the sequel teased the creation of Adam, as in Adam Warlock, a character deemed in the MCU as the perfect being.

For those who are unfamiliar with the character, Adam Warlock has a larger-than-life origin. He was created with a lot of cloning and genetic manipulation to embody perfection. He possesses abilities that surpass the powers of many superheroes and villains in the current MCU.

His arrival in the MCU will definitely be a game-changer. Adam Warlock is slated to make his appearance in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" although he was originally set to show up in the sequel.

Last month, director James Gunn revealed to Slash Film that Adam Warlock was a "big part" of the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" screenplay," but he realized "it was one character too many."

"And I adored the character. I adored what we had done with him. I think we did something really creative and unique with Adam Warlock. But it was one character too many and I didn't want to lose Mantis and Mantis was more organically part of the movie anyway. So I decided to save him for later," he explained.

From the looks of it, Adam Warlock's entrance is set for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." The film, which will mark the end of the story of the current iteration of the team, will also set up a next phase of a decade worth of stories in the MCU.

However, Gunn emphasized that Adam Warlock will not be in "Infinity War." His powers will definitely come in handy as comic books fans would know, but he is not lending a hand in the heroes' battle with Thanos in the ensemble films.

Despite this, what the director promised is that "he will be a part of the future Marvel cosmic universe and a pretty important part of that."

As to who will play the character, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" star Domhnall Gleeson and "Game of Thrones" actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau are some of the top choices by media outlets.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" might not arrive until 2020. In a lengthy Facebook post thanking fans for their support, Gunn said that he will "continue being here with you over the next three years as we create Vol. 3."

This gives the third film a 2020 release, which makes sense since "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" hit the big screen three years after the first one.