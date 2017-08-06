'Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire' Gameplay News: Developers Announce Next Expansion Release

ArenaNet/YouTube/Guild Wars 2 A still from the first trailer for "Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire."

ArenaNet, the developers of the "Guild Wars 2," has recently announced the game's second expansion release called "Path of Fire."

In a statement, ArenaNet told players: "Soon you'll train mounts to help you explore in all-new ways, unlock nine new elite specializations to customize your playstyle, and discover the vast lands of the Crystal Desert and Elona."

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that the main goal in the upcoming "Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire" expansion is to "hunt down the rogue god Balthazar and put a stop to his campaign against the Elder Dragons."

In the trailer, game director Mike O'Brien explained that "Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire" is designed as a release to "seamlessly" fit in the game's story. The next expansion starts exactly where season 3 ended and "leading right to the premiere of season four. All with no breaks in content delivery."

Based on the trailer released alongside the announcement of "Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire," the main location of the upcoming expansion game is called the Crystal Desert.

The Crystal Desert location was initially introduced in the first "Guild Wars" game released in 2005. However, major changes should be expected in the scenery of Crystal Desert in "Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire" considering that the events in the upcoming expansion happens 250 years after the first "Guild Wars" title.

For example, according to PC Gamer, one of the locations featured in the Crystal Desert is called The Amnoon Oasis. In "Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire," the place is presented as a "major city" unlike when it was first shown in the franchise.

The same report also mentioned they had the chance to peek at Crystal Desert's first map called the Crystal Oasis. It was described as a "vibrant" city where an array of world events and minigames occur.

"Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire" goes live on Friday, Sept. 22. The upcoming expansion can be bought as a standalone purchase for $29.99.