'Gundam Versus' DLC Release Date: Two More Mobile Suits Coming This Month

(Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment) A screenshot of the Mobile Suit G-Self (Perfect Pack) in action from the "Gundam Versus" DLC trailer

While folks in the west are still waiting to get their hands on "Gundam Versus," gamers in Japan are being treated with downloadable content (DLC) already.

First is the Mobile Suit Gundam Barbatos Lupus with pilot Mikazuki Augus teased last month. It was seen in action in "Mobile Suit Gundam IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS."

It comes with an impressive set of armaments including Sword and Twin Mace, 200-mm Gun, Arm Rocket Launcher, Valkyrja Buster Sword and a New Long Sword. It is fortified with equipment, namely Alaya-Vijnana System and Sub Arm.

Those who purchased the Premium G Sound Edition of "Gundam Versus" in Japan should have received this DLC for free during the release of the game last July 6.

The second DLC released for "Gundam Versus" is Gundam Virtue, the third-generation heavy assault Gundam that ruled "Mobile Suit Gundam 00." The armaments gamers could play around with are GN Bazooka, Beam Sabers and Cannon.

Both the DLCs will be offered as a preorder bonus when "Gundam Versus" is released in the west. Gamers would want to take advantage of that since the DLCs are priced 650 yen each or $6.

Although the Mobile Suit Gundam Barbatos Lupus and Gundam Virtue have just been made available, Bandai Namco Entertainment already has a couple more extra content lined up for gamers.

Coming Aug. 10 to "Gundam Versus" is the G-Self Perfect Pack, which was showcased in the anime, "Gundam Reconguista in G." It has an amazing set of armor and weapons including a Head Vulcan, Beam Saber, Beam Rifle, Photon Armor Shield, Traffic Fin, Photon Torpedo, Tractor Beam and an Omnidirectional Laser.

Two more "Gundam Versus" DLCs should arrive by Aug. 24. These are the Pale Rider and Baund Doc. The latter has a Scattering Mega Particle Gun, Beam Saber and Rifle.

The former is a bit more bulky with a whole host of weapons like the Vulcan Gun, Beam Saber, Hand Beam Gun, three powerful types of machine guns, Hyper Beam Rifle and Hyper Bazooka among many others.