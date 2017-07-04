Gwen Stefani Reveals One of Her Biggest Fears as a Mother

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Gwen Stefani performs "Used to Love You" during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015.

Gwen Stefani talked about how it is to be a mother. The 47-year-old mother-of-three — Kingston James McGregor, Apollo Bowie Flynn, and Zuma Nesta Rock — shared her greatest fear as a parent.

Just as other parents have wishes, hopes and dreams for their children, Stefani hopes Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma will be men who fully know and love themselves. By being such, they will be able to have more love and respect for others.

"I see a constant fear of 'How am I gonna make sure these kids are good people?'" Stefani said in a recent interview with PEOPLE. "I feel like naturally, it's so easy for them to be naughty, and you get more and more worried about it the older they get," she added.

While the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker is enjoying her sons' milestones, she also loves it when they still play around. She also shared her struggles with setting limits for her children like any other parent.

"The hardest thing to do is having a discipline chart and follow up on all those things," Stefani continued. "It's work, you know? But that's where you get the results," she went on to say.

One of Stefani's biggest challenges is also setting aside one-on-one time with each of her sons. Since all of her kids are currently at home for summer vacation, she is enjoying fun activities with them as a family.

Stefani met Bush guitarist and lead singer Gavin Rossdale in mid-1995. They married in September 2002 at St. Paul's Church in London's Covent Garden, while another ceremony was held in Los Angeles two weeks later.

After 13 years of marriage, Stefani filed for divorce from Rossdale following the discovery of the latter's alleged cheating scandal with their nanny, Mindy Mann. At the time, the No Doubt frontwoman reportedly discovered explicit texts between her then-husband and the nanny on the family's iPad.