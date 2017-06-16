Gwen Stefani's Blake Shelton Birthday Dilemma: Country Singer's 41st Birthday Falls on Father's Day with Gavin Rossdale

This Sunday, June 18, will allegedly be an emotional day for Gwen Stefani. Her beau, Blake Shelton, turns 41, but it's also this year's Father's Day, which means her sons will be with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Blake Shelton will celebrate his 41st birthday with Gwen Stefani on Sunday, June 18.

A source told HollywoodLife that Stefani has mixed emotions about celebrating Blake's birthday because Sunday will remind her of the ex. The source also revealed Shelton will be doing his best to make his girlfriend feel at ease on this day.

"Father's Day reminds her of Gavin," the source said. "It reminds her of the family she is starting with Blake because he is now getting into the role of step dad," the source added. "[Blake] will do his best to make her not worry about it as much."

The pair is reportedly planning to celebrate on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. The news outlet, however, has been called out numerous times for its false claims, hence, take the sources' revelations with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, another ex who is seemingly leaving a baggage in this relationship is Miranda Lambert. At the recently concluded CountryMusic Televion (CMT Awards), Lambert allegedly felt that Shelton's performance of "Every Time I Hear a Song" was a tribute for her as she sat and watched in the audience.

The report was printed on a tabloid magazine, however, Gossip Cop debunked the story. Shelton did not write the lyrics to the song he sang as it was from Aimee Mayo, Chris Lindsey, and Brad and Brett Warren. He also performed the same song several times in the previous months as the single is the recently released track from his current album.

Meanwhile, last June 7, Shelton dropped in on "Today" to promote "Every Time I Hear a Song." During the interview, he professed that Stefani is his best friend. "We're just content and happy, and it's just an incredible feeling," Shelton said. The pair has been dating exclusively since November 2015, just a few months after their divorces from Rossdale and Lambert.