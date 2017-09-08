Gwyneth Paltrow Rumors: Martha Stewart Gloats as Various Groups Attack Actress' Goop Website

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Gwyneth Paltrow poses at the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California in this April 26, 2010 file photo.

With more people attacking Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website and the Truth in Advertising agency planning to investigate the website for supposedly making "unsubstantiated and deceptive claims," Martha Stewart is said to be in jubilation.

Paltrow and Stewart are said to have been in a long-standing feud since 2014 when the former launched Goop, her lifestyle website that promotes supposedly healthy products and gives wellness tips. Allegedly, the conflict between the two big names in tinsel town erupted when Stewart, TV's lifestyle icon, called on Paltrow, a Hollywood actress, for the claims she makes on Goop.

Last June, it was reported that a Dr. Jen Gunter, an obstetrician and gynecologist in the San Francisco Bay Area, dished on Paltrow as she talked about one of the articles posted on the website. According to the doctor, the article, which recommended the insertion of jade eggs into the vagina to improve a woman's sex life, was nothing but rubbish.

"I read the post on Goop, and all I can tell you is it is the biggest load of garbage I have read on your site since vaginal steaming," Gunter wrote on her personal blog.

However, it is not only Gunter who took a swipe at Paltrow as more medical experts are investigating her controversial website. In fact, Timothy Caulfield, an Alberta-based health policy expert, even wrote a book titled "Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?" as he seeks to enlighten the public about the alarming celebrity practices on health and wellness that may negatively influence the lives of those people who follow them.

Recently, Truth in Advertising has also called on California consumer protection regulators to investigate into Goop's marketing claims after it was discovered that the website suggests that some of its products, including crystals and stickers, can cure various ailments and illnesses.

Three years after the launch of Goop, it seems that the feud of Paltrow and Stewart is far from over if rumors are to be believed. With the actress under attack from various groups, it is alleged that Stewart can't help but jubilate.

"Martha thinks Gwyneth is finally getting her just desserts for being nothing but a copycat and a fraud. It's a real win for Martha, who feels vindicated that she was right all along to oppose Gwyneth," an incognito source said.