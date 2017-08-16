'Gypsy' Cancellation News: Netflix Cuts Off Another Rookie Series

Facebook/GypsyNetflix Promotional image for the newly axed Netflix original show "Gypsy."

Netflix has once again canceled a rookie series. This time, it is the psychological drama "Gypsy" that mainly stars Naomi Watts.

It was recently confirmed that Netflix was closing the curtains for "Gypsy" shortly after its first season aired. Vanity Fair noted that this was the fastest rate yet that Netflix has decided to discontinue a show. "Gypsy's" cancellation was confirmed just six weeks after it premiered via the entertainment streaming giant.

The show revolved around the New York-based therapist named Jean Holloway portrayed by Watts. The conflict in the plot arises as Jean lives a double life using the alias Diane Hart and starts an intimate relationship with her clients despite the fact that she is married.

According to Deadline, Netflix has refused to comment on the abrupt cancellation of "Gypsy." However, it can be recalled that Netflix has been on a rampage of canceling shows for the past several months — including the ones that have been received very well by critics and viewers alike.

Unlike TV networks, Netflix does not release the numbers of viewership ratings even for their best-performing shows. The issue was brought up when Netflix Founder and CEO Reed Hasting talked to CNBC's Julia Boorstin last May.

Hastings commented that they have "cancelled very few shows" at the time and they were hoping for a "way too high" hit ratio. But Boorstin commented that it was hard to judge since Netflix does not release its original shows' ratings.

The Netflix chief then commented: "Well, you can tell when we cancel a show."

However, notably, the company has also canceled widely successful shows such as the rookie series "The Get Down" and hit series "Sense8." Thus the shows' fan bases' demand that Netflix should overturn their decision was immense and not surprising.

As for "Sense8," fans immediately set up online petitions and achieved their goals. Incredibly, Netflix was obliged to respond to those demands and allowed the fans to get a decent closure with a two-hour finale to air in 2018.

In the case of "Gypsy," it has gotten quite a lukewarm response among critics. While series creator Lisa Rubin admitted that it was true, she maintained that the reaction they were getting from fans was different.

"There's clearly a big disconnect between critics and audiences... I'm so happy with the fan response. ... What I'm intrigued by is that a lot of people have binged it, but the critics are saying it's slow and boring, while viewers are saying it's addicting," Rubin told Entertainment Weekly in an earlier interview.