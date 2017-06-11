'Gypsy' Season 1 Air Date, Plot, Cast News: Naomi Watts Plays the Worst Therapist in Netflix Drama [VIDEO]

Naomi Watts will star in her very first season-long television series for Netflix. The actress will take on the role of a troubled therapist in "Gypsy," which will launch season 1 on the streaming site Friday, June 30.

The show will span over 10 episodes where Watts (Jean Holloway) will star alongside Billy Crudup (Michael Holloway). They play a married couple whose relationship will be marred by both their dubious ways.

Jean will lose control of her sexual desires as a therapist as she crosses the line with a patient named Sydney (Sophie Cookson). Her husband is aware that Jean can get attached to her patients, but Michael isn't exactly a model-husband as he's also a philanderer. Aside from Watts, Crudup and Cookson, "Gypsy" also stars Lucy Boynton (Allison) and Karl Glusman (Sam) who both play Jean's patients as well.

Doing a psychological thriller isn't new to Watts as her breakout role was in the mind-boggling 2001 movie "Mulholland Drive" with David Lynch. Incidentally, Watts also has a short role in the "Twin Peaks" reboot on Showtime with the famed director, but "Gypsy" will be her first season-long starring venture on television. This doesn't mean the actress will be giving up making movies completely, however, as she's still has three upcoming films for the rest of the year, such as "Ophelia," "The Glass Castle" and "The Book of Henry."

Lisa Rubin wrote the script for "Gypsy" with "Fifty Shades of Grey" director Sam Taylor-Johnson helming the first two episodes. Like Watts, "Gypsy" is also Rubin's very first venture as a showrunner and her debut series presents influences from Lynch.

After "Gypsy," Rubin will work on the movie adaptation of "I Was Here" from author Gayle Forman. She will also be writing "Food Whore" for Dreamworks. Meanwhile, Netflix recently released the teaser for "Gypsy" which you can watch in the video below.