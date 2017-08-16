Hackers Release Episodes of HBO's 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Online for Free

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" episodes have been leaked online as hackers continue to harass HBO after breaking past their computer network's security. Meanwhile, the group has not yet released any "Game of Thrones" content for now.

HBO official website Comedian Larry David in a promo image for "Curb Your Enthusiasm," as featured the HBO show's official website.

The hackers have made off with some data they were able to retrieve from their breach of HBO's servers. The group has been releasing unaired episodes commissioned by the network, including some from the new season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which is set to premiere this coming October.

The highly anticipated comedy show headlined by Larry David is just one of HBO's properties that had their material dumped online, as the Associated Press reports via Bloomberg. The most recent leak included episodes from "Ballers," "Barry," "The Deuce" and other comedy segments and programs.

Avivah Litan, an analyst at Gartner, noted how this harassment is something that HBO will have to deal with decisively, sooner or later. "It's kind of like kidnap and ransom and torture," she said.

"Eventually HBO may have to give in," the analyst added. Meanwhile, rumors have surfaced that the network offered $250,000 to the hackers, in a bid to have them extend the deadline for their demands, as reported by Reuters.

"In the spirit of professional cooperation, we are asking you to extend your deadline for one week," a member of HBO's technology team reportedly negotiated through email dated July 27.

A source later shared that this "stall tactic" from HBO could have been a ruse to buy more time for an investigation and that the network did not intend to hand over the quarter of a million dollars, much less the full $6 million amount demanded by the hackers.

HBO released a statement on Sunday, saying that the network was not in talks with the hackers. The company also added that they are "not going to participate" in the hackers' bid for public attention by leaking their programming content.