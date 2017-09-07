Hackers Threaten HBO Anew: 'Westworld' Season 2 Could Be Leaked?

Hackers continue to target HBO with another threat. Leaked episodes of "Westworld" season 2 could find its way online as the hackers did for "Game of Thrones."

Facebook/WestworldHBO Evan Rachel Wood plays the Android, Dolores, on HBO's "Westworld."

In August, the hackers allegedly took control of the social media accounts for both HBO shows. The hackers identified themselves as OurMine.

"OurMine are here. We are just testing your security," the hackers posted on the Twitter accounts of "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld." The tweets have since been deleted but not before the group threatened that it will release more leaks unless HBO pays $6.5 million in Bitcoin currency.

With "Game of Thrones" season 7 done with its run, hackers are now setting their sights on "Westworld" leaks to pressure HBO. It's unclear, however, on what type of data the group possesses for the upcoming season. The cast and crew of "Westworld" season 2 have been filming since July in Utah, Santa Clarita, and Moab.

The leaks did little harm to HBO's business, though, and it even helped "Game of Thrones" break its ratings record last August. The biggest damage affected viewers most in this case, as there were people who did not like getting spoiled on social media.

Meanwhile, HBO released a teaser to "Westworld" season 2 in late August. The network also launched a new website dedicated to the series to indulge fans as they wait for new episodes.

Venture to other realms.

Experience more adventures this year and next on #HBO. pic.twitter.com/753wjCibXg — HBO (@HBO) August 30, 2017

"Westworld" season 2 will introduce new character as actors like Gustaf Skarsgard, Betty Gabriel and Fares Fares have recently been added to the cast. Viewers will also see more of Talulah Riley (Angela) who was promoted as a series regular for season 2.

Star Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores) and Thandie Newton (Maeve) talked about what fans can expect of their characters in the new installment. At the Comic-Con event in June, fans were given a glimpse of Dolores gunning down guests in the Westworld theme park.

"In [Dolores'] defense, she has been pushed a little too far," Wood told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think symbolically, it represents so much. It's something we were longing to see."

Newton, on the other hand, revealed that her character will be back in the theme park since her escape was pre-programmed. It will rattle Maeve to be aware that she cannot control her own mind.

"Westworld" season 2 on HBO will premiere in 2018.