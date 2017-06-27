Hacking Group Claims NASA Is on Verge of Announcing 'Evidence of Alien Life'

The hacktivist group Anonymous Collective has made headlines again when it released another viral video that would make good material for tabloid headlines. This time, the hacker network claimed that NASA is on the verge of announcing evidence of alien life.

NASAThis artist concept shows Kepler-11 — the most tightly packed planetary system yet discovered.

The announcement was made after the space agency announced last week that it had discovered 30 Earth-like planets in the "Goldilocks zone" of other solar systems. These super Earths that can potentially host life are among the 2,335 planets found by the Kepler space telescope.

Wearing the signature Guy Fawkes masked character, the Anonymous spokesman claimed to get its information from the House of Representatives' Science, Space and Technology committee meeting last Apr. 26 wherein congressmen were updated on NASA's progress in its hunt for life in space.

In that meeting, NASA Science Mission Directorate Prof. Thomas Zurbuchen said: "Taking into account all of the different activities and missions that are specifically searching for evidence of alien life, we are on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented discoveries in history."

But Zurbuchen added that even as the search is "making remarkable progress and astrobiology is a focus of a growing number of NASA missions," they haven't "found definitive signs of life elsewhere just yet." Anonymous left out this statement in its latest video release.

He was actually describing their work to congressmen to justify NASA's program of looking for life elsewhere. While he did say they are "on the verge" of discovering alien life, Zurbuchen didn't make clear how long or just how much work is needed to actually get there.

Zurbuchen debunked Anonymous' claim that they will drop a bombshell about alien life. "Contrary to some reports, there's no pending announcement from NASA regarding extraterrestrial life," he tweeted. "Are we alone in the universe? While we do not know yet, we have missions moving forward that may help answer that fundamental question," he added.