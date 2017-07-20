'Half Life 3' News: Writer Marc Laidlaw Talks About How Unreleased Sequel Might Have Ended

Valve Software 'Half Life 3' is still nowhere to be found

"Half Life 3" is probably the most famous example of gaming vaporware, a title sought by many but seemingly destined to never see the light of day. But even if it did come out, it may not have been the game many people want it to be, at least from a storyline perspective.

Recently, "Half Life 2" writer Marc Laidlaw talked to Arcade Attack about a variety of topics, and unsurprisingly, the subject of the highly sought-after sequel came up.

Before anyone gets too excited, however, Laidlaw provided no indication whatsoever that the sequel was on its way. He even hinted that he has "no interest in going back."

Still, even if Laidlaw has moved on from the idea of working on the game, he did share some interesting details regarding how it may have turned out.

First off, Laidlaw noted that he was hoping that there would be some kind of reset from "Half Life 2" to its follow-up. This could mean that the sequel would have included its own set of significant improvements, though what they could have been remains a mystery.

More interestingly though, Laidlaw shared that he expected each installment of the "Half Life" series to essentially end without any kind of definitive conclusion, opening the door for another sequel to pop up and resolve any questions left unanswered by its predecessor.

"Half Life 3" would have simply answered the questions left behind by the game that came before it and it too may have given new things that needed to be resolved eventually.

It sounds like the "Half Life" series could have gone on for a while even beyond "Half Life 3" had Laidlaw made the call. But for now, the series is dormant, and there is a pretty good chance that it will stay that way and fans may just have to live with that.