'Half Life 3' Rumors: Valve CEO Gabe Newell Skirts Around Missing Sequel Questions, But Reveals Something About Single-Player Games

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

When news broke that Valve CEO Gabe Newell was going to hold a Reddit AMA (ask me anything) session, gamers all over the world already knew that "Half Life 3" questions were coming and thus the wait for any new details potentially related to the sequel began.

Valve Software'Half Life 3' is still nowhere to be found

As expected, those sequel-related questions did come trickling in over the course of the AMA session.

A series of queries from Redditor "Baldemoto" in particular ended up getting some responses from Newell.

In response to the Redditor's question wondering about the status of "Half Life 3," Newell dodged the query as only he could, stating that "the number 3 must not be said."

That Newell opted not to answer the question clearly is not all that surprising, though it's likely still a bit disappointing for fans who have been waiting for this sequel for years now.

Interestingly enough, while Newell sidestepped the sequel question, he did confirm something else that fans may be happy to hear about. Responding to a question asking if the folks over at Valve are still in the business of developing single-player games, Newell replied with a short but definitive "yes."

So what are these single-player games that Newell has hinted at?

Of course, the hope of many fans is that one of these games is the sequel they have been seeking, and that at long last, Valve will finally deliver that one missing game that will provide answers to all their long-held questions.

Realistically, the odds that one of these single-player games will turn out to be the sequel remain minimal, though it's unclear if that will put an end to all the speculations.

Fans will continue to look for "Half Life 3" until Valve definitively says that it will not be coming out, and since Newell didn't do that during the course of the Reddit AMA, that likely means that the search for the sequel will continue on.