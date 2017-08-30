'Half-Life' Fans Rain Negative Reviews on 'Dota 2' After Marc Laidlaw Posted a Fanfic of Episode 3

Facebook/Half-Life2 Promotional picture for the game "Half-Life 2"

Fans of the "Half-Life" universe know what it is like to wait for something that may never come. As the 10th anniversary of the release of "Half-Life 2" nears, some fans are definitely at the end of their patience. Recent reports have revealed that game developer Valve's "Dota 2" is getting rained on by negative reviews after a former writer of "Half-Life" posted a story of what the fans could have seen in "Half-Life 3."

The letter was penned by someone named Gertrude Fremont. It is later revealed in the post as to who she might be and it turns out that it has something to do with what "Half-Life 3" could have been about. Described as a fanfic of the dream he had years ago, former "Half-Life" writer Marc Laidlaw took to social media to share the story that the fans could have experienced in the series that will probably never get another installment.

"I hope this letter finds you well. I can hear your complaint already, 'Gertie Fremont, we have not heard from you in ages' Well, if you care to hear excuses, I have plenty, the greatest of them being I've been in other dimensions and whatnot, unable to reach you by the usual means," Laidlaw wrote in blog post. "I do first apologize for the wait, and that done, hasten to finally explain (albeit briefly, quickly, and in very little detail) events following those described in my previous letter (referred to herewith as Epistle 2)."

Titled "Epistle 3," the post reignited the ire of the fans who took to the Steam page of "Dota 2" to fill it with negative reviews. Although Valve's best creation literally has nothing to do with the "Half-Life" universe, the blog post served as a reminder that Laidlaw was taken out of their beloved universe to become a lead writer in "Dota 2."