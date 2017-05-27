Halle Berry Pregnancy Rumors: Actress Seemingly Responds to Pregnancy Reports With Humorous Post

Over the weekend, rumors about Halle Berry being pregnant with her third child started to spread like wildfire, but it turns out that there really is nothing to talk about and that the "Extant" star is not having a baby after all.

(Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)Actress Halle Berry arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015.

Berry's appearance at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball last Sunday had the Twitterverse talking after she seemingly unveiled a baby bump as she posed for pictures.

In one photo, she was seen cradling her tummy and in another, it appeared that she was showing it off. Folks over Twitter quickly went on sleuth mode to figure out Berry's baby daddy while others wondered how it is possible with her age. Berry is 50 years old.

"Good Day Philadelphia" co-host Alex Holley shared the photos, saying "Am I the only one who was NOT aware that Halle Berry is pregnant???"

Am I the only one who was NOT aware that Halle Berry is pregnant??? pic.twitter.com/0QoI89b8GO — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) June 4, 2017

The star's representative immediately debunked the rumors before they could further multiply. "It is completely untrue. She is not pregnant," the rep told Page Six. Berry herself appears to have responded to the rumors with sass by posting a photo on Instagram, which she captioned, "Can a girl have some steak and fries??"