'Halo 6' Rumors: E3 Appearance Not Expected, But Some Details About the Sequel May Already Be Known

The Electronic Entertainment Expo stage is used by many developers as the launching pad for their games, and while new announcements are again expected for this year, one title that may not be present at the event is the eagerly anticipated "Halo 6."

Recently, 343 Industries community manager Brian Jarrard seemingly confirmed that the sequel will not be present at the aforementioned event.

Jarrard, who goes by "ske7ch343" over on Reddit, mentioned just a few days ago that the developers will "have a little something at E3 but it's not related to the next major entry in the franchise."

That "next major entry in the franchise" Jarrard is referring to is believed to be "Halo 6."

Disappointing as it may be for some fans that the sequel is not expected to be revealed next month, this is not exactly that big of a surprise, as developers have yet to offer any clear indicators that they are close to releasing the new game.

Still, while the sequel may not be ready to be released just yet, there are still some clues floating around online that could be pointing to what it may eventually be like.

For instance, during an earlier interview with PC Gamer, Xbox head Phil Spencer was asked if there was "any ideological reason Microsoft might not release the next Halo on PC." Spencer replied by simply stating "not at all."

Furthermore, speaking previously to GamesTM magazine, franchise director Frank O'Connor shared that "doubling down on Master Chief story and the amount of focus on him was probably the easiest learning from Halo 5," WCCF Tech reported. Given that acknowledgement from O'Connor, perhaps the next installment of the series will feature Master Chief even more prominently whenever it may be released.

More details about "Halo 6" and what new features it may have should be made available in the future.